Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – June 2023

It was a huge Nintendo Direct last night, with things out just in a couple of weeks all the way up next year. While there wasn’t anything too exclusive, like collector’s editions and such you still might want to lock away what you’re picking up for the rest of the year.

We’ve put together the below list of everything from the Direct and where to preorder it. We’ll move the games to their own bargain guides as release dates get closer and keep them updated.

Amazon

Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.79 – Link

– Link Pikmin 1+2 – $ 69.79 – Link

Link Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95 – Link

– Link Super Mario RPG – $TBC – Link

– Link Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ( $25.25 ) & Ganondorf ( $34.24 ) amiibo

) & Ganondorf ( ) amiibo WarioWare Move It! – $TBC – Link

DX Collectables

Detective Pikachu Returns – $64 – Link

– Link Pikmin 1+2 – $54 – Link

– Link Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69 – Link

– Link Super Mario RPG – $ 69 – Link

69 – Link Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ( $21 ) & Ganondorf ( $29 ) amiibo

) & Ganondorf ( ) amiibo WarioWare Move It! – $64 – Link

EB Games

Batman Arkham Trilogy – Link

Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95 – Link

– Link Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince – $84.95 – Link

– Link Persona 5 Tactica – $99.95 – Link

– Link Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95 – Link

– Link Pikmin 4 – $79.95 – Link

– Link Star Ocean The Second Story R – $69.95 – Link

– Link Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95 – Link

– Link Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link

– Link Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ( $21.95 ) & Ganondorf ( $29.95 ) amiibo

) & Ganondorf ( ) amiibo WarioWare Move It! – $69.95 – Link

eShop

Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95 – Link 🎟️

– Link 🎟️ Pikmin 1 – $39.95 – Link

– Link Pikmin 2- $39.95 – Link

– Link Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95 – Link

– Link Pikmin 4 – $79.95 – Link 🎟️

– Link 🎟️ Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95 – Link 🎟️

– Link 🎟️ Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link 🎟️

– Link 🎟️ WarioWare Move It! – $69.95 – Link 🎟️

🎟️ Denotes a game available as a Game Voucher game, however we don’t recommend using a voucher on a game that’s $69.95 or below as you’re really not saving anything.

JB Hi-Fi

Detective Pikachu Returns – $64 – Link

– Link Pikmin 1+2 – $64 – Link

– Link Pikmin 4 – $69 – Link

– Link Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69 – Link

– Link Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

– Link Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ( $21 ) & Ganondorf ( $29 ) amiibo

) & Ganondorf ( ) amiibo WarioWare Move It! – $64 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Tears of the Kingdom Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo – TBC

Gamesmen