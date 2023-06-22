471
Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – June 2023

by Daniel VuckovicJune 22, 2023
It was a huge Nintendo Direct last night, with things out just in a couple of weeks all the way up next year. While there wasn’t anything too exclusive, like collector’s editions and such you still might want to lock away what you’re picking up for the rest of the year.

We’ve put together the below list of everything from the Direct and where to preorder it. We’ll move the games to their own bargain guides as release dates get closer and keep them updated.

Amazon

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.79Link
  • Pikmin 1+2 – $69.79 Link
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $TBCLink
  • Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ($25.25) & Ganondorf ($34.24) amiibo
  • WarioWare Move It! – $TBC – Link

DX Collectables

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $64 Link
  • Pikmin 1+2 – $54Link
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link
  • Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ($21) & Ganondorf ($29) amiibo
  • WarioWare Move It! – $64Link

EB Games

  • Batman Arkham Trilogy – Link
  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95 Link
  • Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince – $84.95Link
  • Persona 5 Tactica – $99.95Link
  • Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95Link
  • Pikmin 4 – $79.95Link
  • Star Ocean The Second Story R – $69.95 Link
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $79.95Link
  • Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ($21.95) & Ganondorf ($29.95) amiibo
  • WarioWare Move It! – $69.95Link

eShop

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95 Link 🎟️
  • Pikmin 1 – $39.95Link
  • Pikmin 2- $39.95Link
  • Pikmin 1+2 – $69.95Link
  • Pikmin 4 – $79.95Link 🎟️
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $79.95Link 🎟️
  • Super Mario RPG – $79.95Link 🎟️
  • WarioWare Move It! – $69.95Link 🎟️

🎟️ Denotes a game available as a Game Voucher game, however we don’t recommend using a voucher on a game that’s $69.95 or below as you’re really not saving anything.

JB Hi-Fi

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $64 Link
  • Pikmin 1+2 – $64Link
  • Pikmin 4 – $69Link
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $69Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $69Link
  • Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ($21) & Ganondorf ($29) amiibo
  • WarioWare Move It! – $64Link

My Nintendo Store

  • Tears of the Kingdom Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo – TBC

Gamesmen

  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $59.95 Link
  • Pikmin 1+2 – $59.95Link
  • Pikmin 4 – $68Link
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – $68Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $79.95Link
  • Tears of the Kingdom Zelda ($21.95) & Ganondorf ($29.95) amiibo
  • WarioWare Move It! – $69.95Link

About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

