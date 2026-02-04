Switch
Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to broadcast in just 24 hours
Howdy partner.
Nintendo has confirmed the next Nintendo Direct, and it’s a Partner Showcase taking place 24 hours from the publishing of this article. We can never write “Thursday night” because for some the country here in Australia it isn’t, so this will have to do for now.
Nintendo says the Direct will be about 30 minutes long. The presentation will also feature both Switch and Switch 2 titles.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up for it — it’s a late/early one, so crack out the sugar and power through with the rest of us:
- Perth – Thursday, 5 Feb 2026 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Thursday, 5 Feb 2026 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Sydney, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Melbourne, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Hobart, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
And if somehow our international buddies found this article:
- Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 6 Feb 2026 at 3:00 am NZDT
- Tokyo, Japan Thu, 5 Feb 2026 at 11:00 pm JST
- Los Angeles, USA Thu, 5 Feb 2026 at 6:00 am PST
- London, United Kingdom Thu, 5 Feb 2026 at 2:00 pm GMT
