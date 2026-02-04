Switch

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to broadcast in just 24 hours

Howdy partner.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 4, 2026

Nintendo has confirmed the next Nintendo Direct, and it’s a Partner Showcase taking place 24 hours from the publishing of this article. We can never write “Thursday night” because for some the country here in Australia it isn’t, so this will have to do for now.

Nintendo says the Direct will be about 30 minutes long. The presentation will also feature both Switch and Switch 2 titles.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up for it — it’s a late/early one, so crack out the sugar and power through with the rest of us:

  • Perth – Thursday, 5 Feb 2026 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 12:30 am ACDT
  • Darwin, Thursday, 5 Feb 2026 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Brisbane, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Sydney, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Melbourne, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Hobart, Friday, 6 Feb 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT

And if somehow our international buddies found this article:

  • Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 6 Feb 2026 at 3:00 am NZDT
  • Tokyo, Japan Thu, 5 Feb 2026 at 11:00 pm JST
  • Los Angeles, USA Thu, 5 Feb 2026 at 6:00 am PST
  • London, United Kingdom Thu, 5 Feb 2026 at 2:00 pm GMT

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch, Switch 2
Tags
nintendo direct
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment