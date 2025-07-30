Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase happening 24 hours from now
Advertisement
Hold onto your butts, there’s a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase happening tomorrow – Thursday 31st of July.
Nintendo says it will be 25 minutes long and feature information on both Nintendo and Nintendo Switch 2 games from Nintendo’s publishing partners.
What will we see? Who knows, when will we see it? Listed below.
- AWST (Perth) – 9:00 pm, Thursday 31st July
- ACST (Adelaide, Darwin) – 10:30 pm, Thursday 31st July
- AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane) – 11:00 pm, Thursday 31st July
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
12%
Great
15%
Fresh
15%
Hmm
4%
Disappointing!
4%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments