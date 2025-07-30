0

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase happening 24 hours from now

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 30, 2025
Hold onto your butts, there’s a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase happening tomorrow – Thursday 31st of July.

Nintendo says it will be 25 minutes long and feature information on both Nintendo and Nintendo Switch 2 games from Nintendo’s publishing partners.

What will we see? Who knows, when will we see it? Listed below.

  • AWST (Perth) – 9:00 pm, Thursday 31st July
  • ACST (Adelaide, Darwin) – 10:30 pm, Thursday 31st July
  • AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane) – 11:00 pm, Thursday 31st July

