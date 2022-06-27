2792
0

Nintendo Direct Mini, Partner Showcase coming Tuesday night

by Daniel VuckovicJune 27, 2022

Well, it’s June, and we’ve got a Nintendo Direct coming. Who would have thought? However, it’s one we haven’t seen for a while.

Tuesday night Australian time, we’ll be treated to a 25-minute Nintendo Direct mini, Partners Showcase.

The showcase will run at the below times,

  • Perth, Australia Tue, 28 Jun 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Australia Tue, 28 Jun 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST
  • Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, Australia Tue, 28 Jun 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST
  • Auckland, New Zealand Wed, 29 Jun 2022 at 1:00 am NZST

If it’s anything like the past Partner Showcases, we’ll see all third-party games; there may be a game with Nintendo properties, but as the name suggests – mostly third-party games will feature. One of the original Partner Showcases had Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

What do you want to see?

