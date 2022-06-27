Nintendo Direct Mini, Partner Showcase coming Tuesday night
Well, it’s June, and we’ve got a Nintendo Direct coming. Who would have thought? However, it’s one we haven’t seen for a while.
Tuesday night Australian time, we’ll be treated to a 25-minute Nintendo Direct mini, Partners Showcase.
The showcase will run at the below times,
- Perth, Australia Tue, 28 Jun 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Australia Tue, 28 Jun 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, Australia Tue, 28 Jun 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand Wed, 29 Jun 2022 at 1:00 am NZST
If it’s anything like the past Partner Showcases, we’ll see all third-party games; there may be a game with Nintendo properties, but as the name suggests – mostly third-party games will feature. One of the original Partner Showcases had Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
What do you want to see?
