Nintendo Direct confirmed for this Friday, September 12th
Will be roughly 60 minutes long.
The first Nintendo Direct of the Nintendo Switch 2 era (aside from the one it was properly revealed in) is here – well, it’s here later this week. Really late for Aussies.
The Nintendo Today app has revealed the direct for late Friday night this week (September 12th, 2025).
The Direct will be 60 minutes long and cover both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games. I’m gonna need some sugar.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up;
- 11:00 PM AEST – Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra
- 10:30 PM ACST – Adelaide, Darwin
- 9:00 PM AWST – Perth
- 10:00 PM JST – Tokyo
And for our international friends;
- 6:00 AM PDT (same Friday) – Los Angeles
- 2:00 PM BST (same Friday) – London
