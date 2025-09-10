Nintendo Direct confirmed for this Friday, September 12th

The first Nintendo Direct of the Nintendo Switch 2 era (aside from the one it was properly revealed in) is here – well, it’s here later this week. Really late for Aussies.

The Nintendo Today app has revealed the direct for late Friday night this week (September 12th, 2025).

The Direct will be 60 minutes long and cover both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games. I’m gonna need some sugar.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up;

11:00 PM AEST – Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra

– Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra 10:30 PM ACST – Adelaide, Darwin

– Adelaide, Darwin 9:00 PM AWST – Perth

– Perth 10:00 PM JST – Tokyo

And for our international friends;