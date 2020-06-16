1088
Nintendo devs made a Jump Rope game while working from home, and it’s out now for free

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2020

We all made sourdough, homemade pasta, started a podcast and played Animal Crossing in isolation – Nintendo’s devs made a game.

Jump Rope Challenge is cute, free game that the developers put together to add some movement into their daily iso life. You use the Joy-Con to “jump rope” and see how many you can do per day.

It’s out now on the eShop, you can download it from here. It’s free until September, Nintendo calls it a ‘limited-time release’ so it might just disappear!

