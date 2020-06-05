Nintendo deploys Switch firmware ver. 10.0.4 to resolve eShop credit card issues

Nothing like pushing out a new firmware on a Friday afternoon to get the heart racing.

Nintendo has released Nintendo Switch Firmware 10.0.4. It’s a small update but fixes an issue that’s been plaguing some regions eShops for nearly a week. Some people were unable to buy anything, or add new credit cards to the Switch eShop for a while. The issue must have been bad enough to warrant a new firmware.

We have fixed the issue where it was not possible in some countries or regions to add funds using a new credit card or to register credit card information in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.

We didn’t see this affecting anyone in Australia, but if you were trying to buy something off the eShop this week and it didn’t work – try again, it should work now.

Source: Nintendo