Nintendo demos Animal Crossing New Horizons’ character customiser

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 26, 2020

Tom Nook himself has revealed the options you’ll be able to choose from when creating your character in Animal Crossing New Horizons. No more having to go out and get a tan, if you want that haircut you can have it.

The second part is where things get a bit more interesting. Now you’ll be able to adjust your style wherever there is a mirror. The same options as you do when you start are there – so that leaves us with one question – what’s happened to Shampoodle?

Hopefully, you’ll still be able to get a fancy haircut there, but at least you won’t have to do a quiz to get a haircut.

