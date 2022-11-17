Nintendo back with a Mario Kart Bundle for Black Friday in 2022

Death, taxes and Nintendo Switch bundles on Black Friday with Mario Kart 8 – the only things constant in the world. Nintendo Australia is back with another bundle for Black Friday. Like last year it also includes a code for three years of Nintendo Switch Online.

Ring in the holidays with a #NintendoSwitch bundle on #BlackFriday featuring #MarioKart 8 Deluxe & 3 months of #NintendoSwitchOnline.



Offer begins 25/11/2022; available while supplies last. See participating retailers for details. pic.twitter.com/ZfGOOinvKW — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) November 17, 2022

So how much this year? Nintendo doesn’t say in its Tweet, but usually, they hit that ~$399 mark. The stores all play off each other in terms of pricing this deal. Kmart was going to $369 last year, then it went to $409 when Big W only went that cheap. Will inflation mean a price over $399? Will we see one store go renegade and even lower – let’s wait and see.

One thing is for sure, Vooks will be the place to follow all the Nintendo Black Friday deals once again.