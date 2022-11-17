1042
Nintendo back with a Mario Kart Bundle for Black Friday in 2022

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 17, 2022

Death, taxes and Nintendo Switch bundles on Black Friday with Mario Kart 8 – the only things constant in the world. Nintendo Australia is back with another bundle for Black Friday. Like last year it also includes a code for three years of Nintendo Switch Online.

So how much this year? Nintendo doesn’t say in its Tweet, but usually, they hit that ~$399 mark. The stores all play off each other in terms of pricing this deal. Kmart was going to $369 last year, then it went to $409 when Big W only went that cheap. Will inflation mean a price over $399? Will we see one store go renegade and even lower – let’s wait and see.

One thing is for sure, Vooks will be the place to follow all the Nintendo Black Friday deals once again.

  • Silly G
    November 17, 2022 at 4:42 pm

    So predictable. A Scarlet/Violet bundle would have sold like hotcakes.

    At least one can sell the download code if they want to grab a physical copy of MK8D instead.

