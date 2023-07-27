Nintendo Australia now selling physical games, hardware on the My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

Never thought we’d see the day, but from today Nintendo are now selling physical Nintendo Switch games, and consoles on the My Nintendo Store. Previously only special limited edition consoles and controllers have been available on it.

It’s also the first time Nintendo’s sold physical games themselves direct to consumers online here in Australia.

Being that it’s direct from Nintendo, all of the games are the full recommended retail prices. Upcoming games like Pikmin 1+2 and Fae Farm are also available to preorder. Unfortunately the My Nintendo Store’s minimum free shipping threshold is now $100 (up from $80), so you’ll have delivery charges on top of most games.

They’ll never be the cheapest, but the real test will be how fast will they deliver on game launches.