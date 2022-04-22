0

Nintendo Australia hosting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Autumn Open next month

by Daniel VuckovicApril 22, 2022

While we await the results from the Mario Kart tournaments last weekend, Nintendo Australia has announced a new one for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. 

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Autumn Open will take place at 2:00PM AEST on Saturday, 7th May. You won’t need to go anywhere, it’s all online. 

To enter the tournament, head to the following; 

  • Select ‘Online’ from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate main menu
  • Select ‘Smash’
  • Select ‘Official Tourney Qualifiers’

Up for grabs are several prizes, even for just participating;

  • The top 10 winners will receive 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points.
  • 20 lucky players, selected at random, will receive 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points.
  • All players will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points for participating.

For the entire rule set that they’ll be using, head to the Nintendo website.

