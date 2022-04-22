Nintendo Australia hosting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Autumn Open next month
While we await the results from the Mario Kart tournaments last weekend, Nintendo Australia has announced a new one for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Autumn Open will take place at 2:00PM AEST on Saturday, 7th May. You won’t need to go anywhere, it’s all online.
To enter the tournament, head to the following;
- Select ‘Online’ from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate main menu
- Select ‘Smash’
- Select ‘Official Tourney Qualifiers’
Up for grabs are several prizes, even for just participating;
- The top 10 winners will receive 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points.
- 20 lucky players, selected at random, will receive 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points.
- All players will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points for participating.
For the entire rule set that they’ll be using, head to the Nintendo website.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments