Nintendo Australia hosting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Autumn Open next month

While we await the results from the Mario Kart tournaments last weekend, Nintendo Australia has announced a new one for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Autumn Open will take place at 2:00PM AEST on Saturday, 7th May. You won’t need to go anywhere, it’s all online.

To enter the tournament, head to the following;

Select ‘Online’ from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate main menu

Select ‘Smash’

Select ‘Official Tourney Qualifiers’

Up for grabs are several prizes, even for just participating;

The top 10 winners will receive 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points.

20 lucky players, selected at random, will receive 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points.

All players will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points for participating.

For the entire rule set that they’ll be using, head to the Nintendo website.