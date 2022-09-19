Nintendo Australia hosting Spring Grand Prix in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, prizes up for grabs

Nintendo Australia is back hosting another online tournament for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Once again they have some great looking swag to pick up as well – you don’t even have to be good everyone gets something.

The Spring Grand Prix will run on October 1st at 12pm AEST, and then again at 12pm AEDT on October 2nd and 3rd – keep in mind that daylight saving change for states not observing it.

Here’s what you can win;

Top 10 players EVERY DAY will receive the following: 1x Commemorative Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Spring Grand Prix 3-Pin Set 1x Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Grand Prix Tote Bag 1x Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Grand Prix Mug 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points

40 randomly selected players across the weekend will receive one of the two following prize packs, also selected at random: 1x Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Grand Prix Tote Bag 500 My Nintendo Gold Points

OR 1x Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Grand Prix Mug 500 My Nintendo Gold Points



Participation Reward: 50 Platinum Points per day

For a full set of rules, and of course the tournament codes to get in and compete you can head to Nintendo’s website here.