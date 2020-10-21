Nintendo Australia holding retro-inspired online Smash Tournament this weekend

Nintendo Australia has announced that a new online Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament will take place this Sunday — with some pretty big prizes.

The tournament is called Throwback Throwdown, and will feature only stages and items that were available in the original Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 64 — but don’t worry, you can still use any fighter you like. The tournament will take place this Sunday, the 25th of October, and runs for two hours between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm AEDT. It’s open to all players in Australia and New Zealand, and you can see your local time below.

Time Zone Time WA (AWST) 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM NT (ACST) 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM QLD (AEST) 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM SA (ACDT) 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM NSW/VIC/ACT/TAS (AEDT) 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM NZ (NZDT) 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

The winner of Throwback Throwdown will get bragging rights, as well as 10,000 My Nintendo Gold Points — the equivalent of $100 in Switch eShop credits to spend. Other players in the top 10 will receive 4,000 My Nintendo Points, the equivalent of $40.

You can view the full rule set and more information about how to participate by clicking this link.