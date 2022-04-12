Nintendo Australia holding Autumn Grand Prix Competition in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Australia and New Zealand are hosting a brand new tournament in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this weekend. Every day you can enter and try and get the goodies. The rounds take place on the 16th, 17th, and 18th of April.

The top ten players in each tournament from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. AEST will win 2500 Gold Points (eqv $25) to use on the eShop, There are prizes even for just turning up; here’s everything from Nintendo;

– The top 10 winners each day will receive 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points

– 20 lucky players across the three days will receive 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points, selected at random

– All players will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points per day for participating (so you can score 300 Platinum Points if you play all three days!)

You’ll need to boot up the game, go to Online Play, then Tournaments, then search via code. Here’s the codes to play in. There’s a difference one for each day.

16/04/2022: 2221-6922-5771

17/04/2022: 0562-7611-3963

18/04/2022: 3463-2062-4171

There’s some terms and conditions to check out on Nintendo’s site here, check them out before giving it a go.