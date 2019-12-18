Nintendo Australia has a new Managing Director, Takuro Horie

Nintendo Australia now has a new Managing Director, Takuro Horie. The news comes from documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) which confirmed that Horie has replaced Kamon Yoshimura who has been with the company since 2017 and oversaw the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Australia seems to move around MDs quite often with Yoshimura replacing Tom Enoki previously, generally they get seem to get a new one every two years.

While Kamon Yoshimura previously had credits in other Nintendo games from 1998 until 2002, we can’t find anything on Takuro Horie.

Welcome, Mr Horie to Australia and thank you to Mr Yoshimura.