Nintendo Australia has a new Managing Director after six years

While Nintendo of America’s Doug Bowser was finishing up over the New Year, Nintendo Australia also saw a change in leadership, with a new Managing Director taking over on January 1st. The news comes from documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The new Managing Director is Etsuko Mendiratta, and that is about all we currently know about them. Some previous Managing Directors have had publicly available histories with Nintendo, but we’ve been unable to find anything.

Etsuko Mendiratta replaces Takuro Horie, who had been at Nintendo Australia since 2019, one of the longest tenures in recent history we have seen for a Managing Director at the company. Prior to that, the role typically changed hands roughly every two years.

Thanks Mr Horie, and welcome to Etsuko Mendiratta!