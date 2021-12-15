Nintendo Australia finally launches a web based Switch eShop

After what feels like an entire lifetime, Nintendo Australia has finally launch a web based Nintendo Switch eShop that you can access from your computer or mobile devices.

It’s hosted in the My Nintendo Store and replicates all the functionality of the Nintendo Switch eShop that’s on the consoles. You can see new releases, upcoming games and sales. There doesn’t appear to be a way to search anything just yet – but all the games are there instead of just some that are usually on Nintendo’s website.

Of course you can still get all the latest releases and sales from us every week, we’re not stopping.