Nintendo Australia back with another Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Prix – with prizes

Nintendo Australia is back with another Mario Kart 8 Grand Prix event – you know the one with real prizes up for grabs. Once again there’s some cool merchandise up to win, and you can even possibly win some just for playing.
You’ll have to play on January 14th, 15th and 16th all between 12pm to 6pm AEDT and here’s what’s up for grabs.
- Top 10 players EVERY DAY will receive the following:
- 1x Commemorative Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Summer Grand Prix 3-Pin Set
- 1x Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Grand Prix Tote Bag
- 1x Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Grand Prix Mug
- 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points
- 40 randomly selected players across the weekend will receive one of the two following prize packs, also selected at random:
- 1x Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Grand Prix Tote Bag
- 500 My Nintendo Gold Points
- OR
- 1x Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Grand Prix Mug
- 500 My Nintendo Gold Points
Participation Reward: 50 Platinum Points per day
For the full details, including the tournament codes for each day check out Nintendo’s website.
