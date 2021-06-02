Nintendo announces E3 2021 plans: Nintendo Direct + Treehouse Live
Nintendo has announced its plans for E3 2021. We’ll be treated to a 40 minute Nintendo Direct followed up by 3 hours of Treehouse Live.
Nintendo says the video is pre recorded, it will cover games “mostly releasing in 2021” but not include smartphone apps.
🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021
Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.
https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh
The bad part? It’s all really early in the morning Australian time. Here’s when you’ll need to be up, you can of course get a full recap on Vooks later on.
- Perth – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 1:30 am ACST
- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 2:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 4:00 am NZST
What are you expecting to see?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
95%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
5%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments