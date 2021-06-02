2481
Nintendo announces E3 2021 plans: Nintendo Direct + Treehouse Live

by Daniel VuckovicJune 2, 2021

Nintendo has announced its plans for E3 2021. We’ll be treated to a 40 minute Nintendo Direct followed up by 3 hours of Treehouse Live.

Nintendo says the video is pre recorded, it will cover games “mostly releasing in 2021” but not include smartphone apps.

The bad part? It’s all really early in the morning Australian time. Here’s when you’ll need to be up, you can of course get a full recap on Vooks later on.

  • Perth – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 1:30 am ACST
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 2:00 am AEST
  • Auckland, New Zealand – Wed, 16 Jun 2021 at 4:00 am NZST

What are you expecting to see?

