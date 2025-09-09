Nintendo and Genki reach settlement over early Switch 2 reveal lawsuit

Nintendo and accessory maker Genki have reached a settlement in the lawsuit over Genki showing a Nintendo Switch 2 mockup at CES 2025 earlier this year.

Genki will have to pay Nintendo damages, but the amount will not be disclosed as it is confidential. Genki also must stop using Nintendo products, logos, trademarks and colour in confusing ways, and can’t use things like ‘Genki Direct’ to promote its products.

Genki “publicly exhibited an alleged 3-D printed mockup and digital render of the Switch 2 at CES 2025,” according to the lawsuit. The render and mockup also displayed Nintendo’s trademark. Despite this, Genki still attests that it did not obtain access to any Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, documents, files, or accessories prior to the console’s reveal on April 2, 2025.

The company will also have to pay damages to Nintendo, although the amount is confidential.

We reviewed Genki’s Switch 2 accessories (after the release of the Switch 2), and many of them were just a little bit off. We’ve since received updated versions with tweaked dimensions, and we’ll have a revised review up shortly.

Source: Courtlistener via OatmealDome