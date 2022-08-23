271
Nintendo America hosting Treehouse Live special featuring Splatoon 3 and Harvestella

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 23, 2022

Well it’s not a Nintendo Direct, but it is something new. Nintendo of America is hosting a Treehouse Live special featuring three different segments. Two of the segments will focus on Splatoon 3, the other one Square Enix’s Harvestella.

The first Splatoon 3 segment will deep-live into Splatoon 3’s single player mode, the second will announce the stages for and have tips for this week’s Splatfest World Premiere.

The Harvestella segment will show the gameplay off for the first time.

The presentation isn’t at the best time for Aussies, maybe one to catch in the morning. You’ll be able to see it live at live.nintendo.com or we’ve got the embed below.

  • AWST – Fri, 26 Aug 2022 at 12:30 am
  • ACST- Fri, 26 Aug 2022 at 2:00 am
  • AEST Fri, 26 Aug 2022 at 2:30 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1562062104248651777
