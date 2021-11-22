Nintendo adds gift bags, cooler bag, and more merch to AussieMy Nintendo Store

Christmas is coming, and Nintendo’s put some new merchandise live on the My Nintendo Store to snap up. The best one has to be the Question Block Mini cooler, perfect to the impending heat of summer.

There’s also some reusable gift bags with some great designs, a hand towel, and playing cards with Mario and Zelda artwork. There’s also a neck pouch, which could hold phones or work IDs.

Prices vary and you’ll need to spend $80 to get free postage. You can check them all out here.