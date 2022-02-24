Nintendo acquires longtime development partner SRD

Nintendo has made another acquisition. This time it’s a company you probably thought were part of Nintendo already.

SRD Co. Ltd will soon be wholly owned by Nintendo on April 1st. While the company has been working with Nintendo, even sharing the same office for nearly forty years, they’ve been an independent company like HAL Laboratory or Intelligent Systems.

A statement reads, “SRD is a development company which has been closely involved for nearly four decades in developing Nintendo video game software. Completion of the Acquisition (exclusive of treasury stock) will serve to strengthen the management base of SRD and secure the availability of software development resources for Nintendo, in addition to facilitating an anticipated improvement in software development efficiency.”

It’s not known precisely how many games SRD has worked on. Still, they’ve been working with Nintendo since the Famicom with Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros. Their credits include more recently Ring Fit Adventure and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo has been making moves to bolster its development, including an entirely new building in Kyoto. Bringing SRD officially into the Nintendo fold brings more certainty to those plans.

Source: Nintendo IR