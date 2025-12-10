Nintendo 64 duo, Rayman 2 & Tonic Trouble coming to Switch Online next week

The Nintendo 64 Classics lineup is getting two new entries next week, with Ubisoft’s Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble arriving on 17 December. To access the Nintendo 64 games you’ll need to be an Expansion Pack level subscriber for Nintendo Switch Online.

Released in 1999 just months apart, Rayman 2: The Great Escape became famous for appearing on almost every new console for a time, while Tonic Trouble is remembered for its… interesting controls, to say the least.

These two games will likely be the final additions to the Nintendo Classics lineup for the year, unless Nintendo decides to sneak something else in around Christmas.