Nintendo 64 Controller Paper Clip Set added to My Nintendo Store

Have you missed out on the first two drops of the Nintendo 64 Controller for Switch? Well, now you can get something that at least looks like one – and has more colours.

Nintendo has put a new reward up on My Nintendo Store, a Nintendo 64 Controller Paper Clip Set for 350 Platinum Points. These little clips, as the name, suggests let you clip a bunch of paper together. Suitable for an assignment or for filing for bankruptcy.





They come in 5 colours. Hopefully, the actual controllers will come in colours one day too.