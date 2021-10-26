The Nintendo 64 Controller for Switch back in stock on Aussie My Nintendo Store (Update: Gone)
Update: Now sold out as of 4:37pm AEDT
Missed out on the first batch of Nintendo 64 controllers, luckily Nintendo has restocked them just in time for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launch.
As writing the controllers remain in stock, and as before are $69.95 each plus shipping.
You will, of course need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to pick these up.
- Nintendo 64 Controller – $69.95 – Link
- Limit 4 Per Customer
We were lucky and got an controller in the post way quicker than expected and got to go hands on here.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments