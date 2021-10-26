459
The Nintendo 64 Controller for Switch back in stock on Aussie My Nintendo Store (Update: Gone)

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 26, 2021

Update: Now sold out as of 4:37pm AEDT

Missed out on the first batch of Nintendo 64 controllers, luckily Nintendo has restocked them just in time for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launch.

As writing the controllers remain in stock, and as before are $69.95 each plus shipping.

You will, of course need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to pick these up.

  • Nintendo 64 Controller – $69.95 – Link
    • Limit 4 Per Customer

We were lucky and got an controller in the post way quicker than expected and got to go hands on here.

