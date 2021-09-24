Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games coming to NSO with optional extra cost
During this morning’s Nintendo Direct we got confirmation that Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games were coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service. However they will come with an extra cost, a cost that hasn’t been disclosed yet. The release date for these titles also hasn’t been revealed – but what games? Glad you asked.
At launch the following Nintendo 64 games will feature.
They will follow with some of the below games, yes that’s Banjo Kazooie – Rareware is in.
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
For the Mega Drive the following games will be available at launch;
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
In addition to the games Nintendo will be selling to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers only a wireless Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive pad. Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.
“NSO Expansion Pack”.
Jeez. At this point, wouldn’t it make more sense to just sell them a la carte or via (also physical) compilation releases?
Also, you get far more games and bang for your buck with the existing (and unfortunately discontinued) Sega Mega Drive compilation release.