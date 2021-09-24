Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games coming to NSO with optional extra cost

During this morning’s Nintendo Direct we got confirmation that Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games were coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service. However they will come with an extra cost, a cost that hasn’t been disclosed yet. The release date for these titles also hasn’t been revealed – but what games? Glad you asked.

At launch the following Nintendo 64 games will feature.

They will follow with some of the below games, yes that’s Banjo Kazooie – Rareware is in.

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

For the Mega Drive the following games will be available at launch;

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

In addition to the games Nintendo will be selling to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers only a wireless Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive pad. Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.