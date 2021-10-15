Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive controllers now available to pre-order in Australia

The pricing and release date of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was revealed during the Animal Crossing Direct earlier this morning. Yes, the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing will also be a part of the Expansion Pack.

With the release date now known to be October 26th, 2021, we’re going to need some Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive controllers to play those games with. Luckily they’re now available to preorder from the My Nintendo Store.

You will, of course need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to pick these up. Here’s the pricing;

Nintendo 64 Controller – $69.95 – Link Limit 4 Per Customer

– Link SEGA Mega Drive Conrol Pad – $69.95 – Link Limit 2 Per Customer

– Link