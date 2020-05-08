Ninjala sees another delay, but only for a month

Via Twitter, GungHo announced that Ninjala will see another delay, this time the delay is due to Covid-19 and means the date will slip from its planned May 28 to the new date on June 25, just a month later.

There is little else we need to say about this, the health and safety of everyone is more important and if they need a little more time due to the conditions of the world, that is fine by us.

If this story makes no sense to you, as you don’t understand what Ninjala is all about, check out this video, which should give you a good idea.