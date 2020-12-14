572
15-minute Nintendo Indie World showcase set for later this week

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 14, 2020

Nintendo’s not done with 2020, there’s one more Indie World showcase and it’s coming later this week.

What can we expect? 15 minutes of Indie goodness, place your bets – what do you want to see?

We’ll have the full wrap up in the morning on Wednesday.

  • Pacific Time, PT – Tue, 15 Dec 2020 at 9:00 am PST
  • Perth – Wed, 16 Dec 2020 at 1:00 am AWST
  • Darwin – Wed, 16 Dec 2020 at 2:30 am ACST
  • Brisbane – Wed, 16 Dec 2020 at 3:00 am AEST
  • Adelaide – Wed, 16 Dec 2020 at 3:30 am ACDT
  • Sydney and Melbourne – Wed, 16 Dec 2020 at 4:00 am AEDT
