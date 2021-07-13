Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl pits Spongebob, Patrick Star, Nigel Thornberry & more together

The Nickelodeon Universe is getting its own fighting game, and it looks absolutely smashing. Yes, a reference to Smash Bros and Nigel Thornberry, who is in the game. This is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

He joins the likes of Spongebob Squarepants, Michelangelo (the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle), Patrik Star, Oblina, Lucy Loud, Helga from Hey Arnold, Reptar, Zim, and Danny Phantom, among others. With more to be revealed.

There are 20 stages, single and multiplayer modes for up to four players, both online and off.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is out later this year on the Switch, all the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Roster image via @getfandomgaming