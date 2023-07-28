Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 announced, adds Squidward & Jimmy Neutron

It’s only been a hot minute and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is already on the way. Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and publisher GameMill Entertainment are promising a bunch of major improvements (as you would expect) and even show off them in the trailer compared to the original game.

Joining the roster this time is Squidward and Jimmy Neutron revealed so far, they’re promising more with DLC later on. There’s three versions of the game, and preorders should open soon. We’ll hopefully have local pricing when they do.

The game is out later this year.

A Totally New Fighting Game Experience: Rebuilt and reimagined from the ground up, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 redefines what a Nickelodeon fighting game can be with new and revamped visuals, audio, animations, modes, stages, mechanics, taunts and move sets, competitively tuned for all levels of play.

– New & Improved Brawlers: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2’s roster is bigger and better than ever, with even more variety in how each unique character plays. Battle with brand-new Nickelodeon fighters, as well as returning fan favorites!

– Hit Hard With Supers: Power up your fighters with incredible new Supers, which can deal devastating blows to opponents.

– Single-Player Campaign: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with a unique campaign featuring roguelike elements. Put your skills to the test as you fight to stop Danny Phantom archvillain Vlad Plasmius from taking over the Nickelodeon universe!

– Voice Acting for All Playable Characters: Feel the energy and excitement of every attack with a fully voiced cast of fighters, including the talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Bill Fagerbakke (SpongeBob SquarePants).

– Minigame Mayhem: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 introduces all-new minigames to play alone or with friends. Compete for global leaderboard high scores in Pinch the Blimps, Whack-a-Bot, and Irken Armada Bootcamp Survival.

– Full Cross-Platform Play: Battle it out with up to four players on any platform with seamless crossplay, utilizing enhanced netcode for consoles and PC.