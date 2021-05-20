Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition coming to Switch in September

The oft-leaked Ni no Kuni II sequel is coming to the Nintendo Switch this September. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition will feature both of the games downloadable content packs “The Lair of the Lost Lord” and “Tale of a Timeless Tome”.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition, developed by world-renowned video game studio Level-5 Inc., with participation from the legendary artist Yoshiyuki Momose and music composed by Joe Hisaishi, tells the story of Evan Pettywhisker Tildrum, the young ruler of Ding Dong Dell. Evan is dethroned by a treacherous coup and must rebuild a new kingdom free of strife while uniting the whole world of Ni no Kuni. Across Evan’s grand adventure, players can explore a beautifully crafted world filled with exotic locations, a wide cast of characters to encounter, dangerous foes, and plenty of allies eager to help.