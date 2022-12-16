Next Splatoon 3 Splatfest asks what’s your favourite flavour
Ring in the new year, early next year with a new Splatfest. This time the decision is most vital – what’s your favourite taste sensation? Spicy, Sweet or Sour? I know a few people already on Team Sour even without a Splatfest.
It’ll from from Saturday 7th of January until Monday the 9th of January. We’ll have exact Australian times as soon as they’re published.
⚠ A new Splatfest approaches!— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 16, 2022
Get ready to splat it out for your favourite taste sensation: Spicy, Sweet or Sour. The taste bud Turf War takes place in #Splatoon3 on 07/01 – 09/01! pic.twitter.com/3vmQYwAHWR
