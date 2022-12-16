Next Splatoon 3 Splatfest asks what’s your favourite flavour

285
by Daniel VuckovicDecember 16, 2022

Ring in the new year, early next year with a new Splatfest. This time the decision is most vital – what’s your favourite taste sensation? Spicy, Sweet or Sour? I know a few people already on Team Sour even without a Splatfest.

It’ll from from Saturday 7th of January until Monday the 9th of January. We’ll have exact Australian times as soon as they’re published.

