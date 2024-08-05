New Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer reveals Bind ability, locations & outfits

Advertisement

A brand-new trailer for the upcoming game The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has dropped, and it’s a rather lengthy one, giving a full tour of Hyrule as it appears in this game. There’s also a rundown of the game’s quest system, which seems to be very much like Breath of the Wild in terms of being non-linear. Locations introduced in the trailer include Gerudo Desert, Jabul Waters (where both Ocean and River Zora live), and Eldin Volcano with Kakariko Village at its base. There’s also the Faron Wetlands, home to the Deku Scrubs.

In addition to creating echoes of objects and enemies to help Zelda get through the game, she also has two other abilities: Bind and Reverse Bond, both of which draw inspiration from Ultra Hand from Tears of the Kingdom. Bind lets Zelda move large objects that she couldn’t move herself or that other Echoes can’t move either. Reverse Bond lets Zelda attach herself to enemies to fly, crawl up walls, and find different ways to traverse.

Zelda also has access to a horse in the game, which can be called with a Carrot Echo. There’s even a lighter version of the recipe system from Breath of the Wild in the form of smoothies to be created. There are multiple outfits for Zelda to wear just for fashion’s sake as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is out on September 26th.