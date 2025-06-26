New Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom merch drops on the My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

It’s been a little while since Nintendo dropped some fresh merch on the My Nintendo Store locally, but now that the Switch 2 launch is out of the way, they’re back.

Today, five new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom–themed items have arrived. There are two shirts—one for kids and one for adults—featuring Link, Zelda, and Ganon in a Triforce design with a puff print. There’s also a Zelda charm featuring Tri, some puffy 3D stickers, and a triangular clear pouch—all rather puffy stuff. These items are from the Nintendo Tokyo store in Japan and are only available on the My Nintendo Store here in Australia.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was one of the games to receive a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade and now runs much better on the console.