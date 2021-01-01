Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 52) New Years Sale
Not much to say this week, aside from thankfully that year is over. It’s been a good year on the eShop and in this final week (which runs over the new year) there’s not much new, but Nintendo has added a surprise sale to the mix.
Some of Nintendo’s bigger names get a discount this week, we hope you bought some credit on discount too to get these games even cheaper. The likes of Breath of the Wild (and its expansion pass) are on sale, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, 51 Worldwide Games is on sale for the first time as well. SEGA also has some stuff, most notably Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 which is already 30% off after a couple of weeks.
A whole bunch of Arcade Archives, Crysis Remastered for 40% off, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 50% off (with a free trial as well) and Sniper Elite 4 which is a great Switch port is 25% off.
✚ Arcade Archives Shanghai III (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Comic Coloring Book (RedDeerGames) – $0.00
✚ Cube Raiders (JanduSoft) – $5.85 ($19.50 after 27/01)
✚ DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $34.00
✚ FUZE Player (FUZE Technologies) – $1.50
✚ Hell Sports (Neilo) – $24.90
✚ Hitori Logic (Hook Games) – $3.75 ($7.50 after 22/01)
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $7.20 ($9.00 after 10/01)
✚ Mia’s Picnic (Nellyvision) – $7.64 ($16.99 after 28/01)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $18.00
✚ Professor Lupo: Ocean (BeautiFun Games) – $5.99
✚ Quell Reflect (Fallen Tree Games ) – $2.49 ($9.99 after 15/01)
✚ Speed Truck Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $15.00
✚ The Innsmouth Case (Assemble Entertainment) – $14.62 ($22.50 after 27/01)
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 10/01)
✚ Void Source (TERNOX) – $8.25
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 11/01)
Nintendo’s New Year Sale
✚ 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft) – $62.96 (Usually $89.95, ends 10/1) – 30% off
✚ LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition (LEVEL-5) – $29.95(Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $38.46 (Usually $54.95, ends 17/01) – 30% off
✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda Softworks) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – $62.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – $21.00 (was $30.00, 30% off)
✚ Two Point Hospital™ (SEGA) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
Everything else…
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off
✚ #Funtime (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/01) – 40% off
✚ 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/01) – 30% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 3 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO LAST RESORT (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG X (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO ROBO ARMY (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 90% off
✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Spike Chunsoft, Inc.) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 40% off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 40% off
✚ Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) – $5.98 (Usually $23.95, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ AeternoBlade II (PQube) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 35% off
✚ Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 40% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $1.75 (Usually $14.50, ends 30/01) – 88% off
✚ AntVentor (Loopymood) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives CRAZY CLIMBER (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives MOON CRESTA (Hamster) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid II (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TERRA FORCE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $5.98 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 73% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/01) – 60% off
✚ Awakening of Cthulhu (Kodobur Yazilim) – $3.03 (Usually $15.15, ends 03/01) – 80% off
✚ Azure Saga: Pathfinder DELUXE Edition (Toge Productions) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $29.14 (Usually $52.99, ends 10/01) – 45% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Battlezone Gold Edition (RebellionInteract) – $17.85 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/01) – 66% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Ben 10 (Outright Games) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 21/01) – 90% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/01) – 83% off
✚ Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/01) – 40% off
✚ Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 40% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off
✚ Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/01) – 80% off
✚ Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Outright Games) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.51 (Usually $10.05, ends 20/01) – 75% off
✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $52.76 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 34% off
✚ ChromaGun (Pixel Maniacs) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 35% off
✚ Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch™ Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Citizens of Space (SEGA) – $7.65 (Usually $22.95, ends 10/01) – 67% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 80% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/01) – 74% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 80% off
✚ Coffee Talk (Toge Productions) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/01) – 25% off
✚ Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/01) – 20% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/01) – 80% off
✚ Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off
✚ Crayola Scoot (Outright Games) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 80% off
✚ Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 10/01) – 35% off
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/01) – 40% off
✚ Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia) – $17.85 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/01) – 15% off
✚ Cube Raiders (JanduSoft) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/01) – 70% off
✚ Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 60% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 80% off
✚ Debris Infinity (SVC Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $7.69 (Usually $13.99, ends 30/01) – 45% off
✚ Deru – The Art of Cooperation (Ink Kit) – $7.40 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 67% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off
✚ Downwell (Devolver Digital) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 65% off
✚ DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Outright Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/01) – 74% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $34.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 10/01) – 35% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/01) – 30% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/01) – 30% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $6.61 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/01) – 51% off
✚ Fight’N Rage (BlitWorks SL) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Forager (Humble Bundle) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Foregone (Big Blue Bubble) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 35% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 80% off
✚ Furi (The Game Bakers) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ GRIS (Devolver Digital) – $9.58 (Usually $23.95, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 55% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 55% off
✚ GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire (Flynns Arcade) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/01) – 50% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 35% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 90% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Guns, Gore and Cannoli (Rogueside) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/01) – 40% off
✚ Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 (Rogueside) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 40% off
✚ HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Hammerwatch (Blitworks) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA) – $37.46 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 38% off
✚ Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/01) – 50% off
✚ Heave Ho (Devolver Digital Inc.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Hero Hours Contract (Stephen Ogorman) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 07/01) – 50% off
✚ Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition (BlitWorks) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.52 (Usually $4.49, ends 11/01) – 66% off
✚ Hidden Through Time (Rogueside) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/01) – 40% off
✚ Hob: The Definitive Edition (Perfect World) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright Games) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/01) – 74% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $119.96 (Usually $149.95, ends 10/01) – 20% off
✚ INSIDE (Playdead) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 66% off
✚ Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (Outright Games Ltd) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $3.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/01) – 83% off
✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Katana ZERO (Devolver Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ Kingdom Rush Origins (Ironhide Game Studio) – $10.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 10/01) – 45% off
✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 13/01) – 30% off
✚ LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition (LEVEL-5) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ LIMBO (Playdead) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 66% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2020 (Koch Media GmbH) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/01) – 25% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/01) – 20% off
✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 13/01) – 30% off
✚ Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 31/01) – 75% off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $1.65 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/01) – 90% off
✚ MagiCat (Toge Productions) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 30% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Masquerada: Songs and Shadows (Ysbryd Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Masters of Anima (Focus Home Interactive) – $3.73 (Usually $14.95, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media) – $16.62 (Usually $36.95, ends 10/01) – 55% off
✚ Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media) – $16.62 (Usually $36.95, ends 10/01) – 55% off
✚ Mia’s Picnic (Nellyvision) – $7.64 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/01) – 55% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Mo:Astray (RAYARK) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/01) – 20% off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $25.57 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 68% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Muddledash (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/01) – 30% off
✚ My Aunt is a Witch (Sometimes You) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/01) – 30% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $9.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/01) – 35% off
✚ My Lovely Daughter (Toge Productions) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 30% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Need a packet? (Sometimes You) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/01) – 40% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 20/01) – 40% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 75% off
✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 40% off
✚ Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 67% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $41.40 (Usually $90.00, ends 20/01) – 54% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Othercide (Focus Home Interactive) – $36.81 (Usually $54.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 13/01) – 30% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 65% off
✚ Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $5.50 (Usually $11.00, ends 14/01) – 50% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Panda Jump (Digital Game Group) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/01) – 67% off
✚ Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/01) – 30% off
✚ Passpartout: The Starving Artist (Flamebait) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Paw Patrol: On a Roll! (Outright Games) – $34.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 80% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 14/01) – 50% off
✚ PixARK (Snail Games USA) – $19.18 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/01) – 76% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/01) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/01) – 86% off
✚ PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 74% off
✚ Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $10.42 (Usually $41.70, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $38.46 (Usually $54.95, ends 17/01) – 30% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Quell Reflect (Fallen Tree Games ) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/01) – 75% off
✚ R.B.I. Baseball 20 (MLBAM) – $8.09 (Usually $26.99, ends 06/01) – 70% off
✚ RAD (BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA INC.) – $8.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ RAZED (PQube) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 85% off
✚ ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH (Spike Chunsoft US) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE (Spike Chunsoft US) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ RUINER (Devolver Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Race with Ryan (Outright Games Ltd) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 07/01) – 80% off
✚ Rage in Peace (Toge Productions) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com) – $28.46 (Usually $37.95, ends 08/01) – 25% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Retimed (Stray Fawn) – $14.49 (Usually $20.70, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Rogue Trooper Redux (Rebellion) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/01) – 90% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.92 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 61% off
✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Out Run (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Shinobi (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Thunder Force IV (SEGA ) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (株式会社セガゲームス / SEGA Games Co., Ltd.) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ (SEGA EUR) – $30.00 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ STEINS;GATE ELITE (Koch Media) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $3.41 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/01) – 81% off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 30% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $5.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 27/01) – 75% off
✚ She and the Light Bearer (Toge Productions) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/01) – 25% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/01) – 74% off
✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 90% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios) – $2.15 (Usually $21.50, ends 13/01) – 90% off
✚ Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (Rebellion Interactive Ltd) – $17.85 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/01) – 66% off
✚ Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/01) – 25% off
✚ Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (RebellionInteract) – $17.85 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/01) – 66% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $18.86 (Usually $26.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 40% off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/01) – 90% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Spinch (Akupara Games) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 80% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 13/01) – 30% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 13/01) – 30% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 40% off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $3.75 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 75% off
✚ Supermarket Shriek (Pqube) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 15% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/01) – 89% off
✚ Syder Reloaded (STUDIO EVIL) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS (Outright Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/01) – 85% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/01) – 40% off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 50% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 25% off
✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda Softworks) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ The Eyes of Ara (100 Stones Interactive Pty Ltd) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/01) – 75% off
✚ The Innsmouth Case (Assemble Entertainment) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 35% off
✚ The Last Campfire (Hello Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – $62.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 10/01) – 30% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ The Rainsdowne Players (Stephen OGorman) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 07/01) – 50% off
✚ The Red Strings Club (Devolver Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Thumper (Drool LLC) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49% off
✚ Timespinner (Chucklefish) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 27/01) – 79% off
✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 40% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 75% off
✚ Trancelation (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 90% off
✚ Tricky Towers (WeirdBeard ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/01) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 75% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75% off
✚ Two Point Hospital™ (SEGA) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure (Outright Games) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 85% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 27/01) – 70% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Ultra Space Battle Brawl (Toge Productions) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 10/01) – 90% off
✚ Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $14.39 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/01) – 52% off
✚ VAMPYR (Focus Home Interactive SA) – $27.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 65% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 10% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) – $23.98 (Usually $63.95, ends 10/01) – 63% off
✚ Valley (Blue Isle Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $18.75, ends 10/01) – 80% off
✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 90% off
✚ Wandersong (Humble Bundle) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 70% off
✚ Warborn (PQube) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/01) – 33% off
✚ Wargroove (Chucklefish Games) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ Warparty (Rogueside) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 40% off
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 10% off
✚ Wizard of Legend (Humble Bundle) – $10.39 (Usually $25.99, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Game Studios®) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 50% off
✚ YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (Ysbryd Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world (Spike Chunsoft, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 60% off
✚ Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/01) – 25 % off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
