New WarioWare trailer shows four-player mode, online score challenge
Last week Nintendo released a new overview trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together! in Japanese, overnight they released it in English – complete with narration with Wario himself.
The new trailer shows off the entire character roster, two new multiplayer modes – including a four-player one. There’s also the Wario Cup; it’s an online score challenge that rotates each week. Check out the video below.
