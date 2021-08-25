242
New WarioWare trailer shows four-player mode, online score challenge

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 26, 2021

Last week Nintendo released a new overview trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together! in Japanese, overnight they released it in English – complete with narration with Wario himself.

The new trailer shows off the entire character roster, two new multiplayer modes – including a four-player one. There’s also the Wario Cup; it’s an online score challenge that rotates each week. Check out the video below.

