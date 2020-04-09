New trailer shows XCOM 2 Collection on Switch in Action

A new trailer for the upcoming XCOM 2 Collection has been released and shows the game in action for the first time. The title of the trailer is “everything you need to know”. Which isn’t entirely accurate…

The trailer mentions XCOM: Enemy Unkown, which isn’t coming to the Switch, it also mentions events from that game like you should know what happened. The trailer also doesn’t show the game that much. Anyway, here’s the trailer, it’s looking like it’s shaping up nicely.

XCOM 2 Collection is due out May 29th, in Australia it’ll only be released on the eShop.