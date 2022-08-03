Terastal crystal Pokémon, new Pokémon and more revealed in new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet trailer

Last night’s Pokémon Presents offered an update on a whole suite of Pokémon games but the one we care about the most was Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

We were treated to a new trailer for the games and a run through some of the new mechanics. The biggest reveal was Terastal Phenomenon, a phenoemon only found in the Paldea – the newly announced name for the region. Terastallizing makes a Pokemon go all shiny and glimmery and look like a gem, it’s not just visual, though, as the Pokemon will change type as well, and if your Pokemon has moves that match their Tera Type, they’ll be more powerful. You can only Terastallize a Pokemon once per battle, and it’ll last until the battle is over. All Pokemon in the Paldea region can Terastallize.

Also revealed is that the game will have raid battle returning, this time with Terastallized Pokemon. Tera Raid Battles can be played through with friends or randoms as well. Trading and Battling return and are now down through the Poke Portal. The Union Circle is also where you will meet up to play the game with up to three other players simultaneously in co-op.

In addition to getting a look at some Terastal Pokemon forms, we also got to see some entirely new Pokemon and some Paldea region variants as well.

Fidough

Category : Puppy Pokémon

: Puppy Pokémon Type : Fairy

: Fairy Height : 1′

: 1′ Weight : 24 lbs.

: 24 lbs. Ability: Own Tempo

Cetitan

Category : Terra Whale Pokémon

: Terra Whale Pokémon Type : Ice

: Ice Height : 14’9″

: 14’9″ Weight : 1,543.2 lbs.

: 1,543.2 lbs. Ability: Thick Fat / Slush Rush

Paldean Wooper

Category : Poison Fish Pokémon

: Poison Fish Pokémon Type : Poison/Ground

: Poison/Ground Height : 1’4″

: 1’4″ Weight : 24.3 lbs.

: 24.3 lbs. Ability: Poison Point / Water Absorb

The two Pokemon on the box art were also revealed to have multiple forms and are your mounts to get around the region fast, and they have different forms depending on what type of terrain you’re going over.

If you preorder Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early, you’ll also get an in-game gift of a Pikachu, this Pikachu can fly, and its Tera Type is flying, so it’ll come in pretty handy in battle. You must redeem it before Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th, we’ve got our bargain guide going for it already here.