New Tears of the Kingdom pin fresh from Nintendo Tokyo lands on the Aussie store

We’re used to getting a new My Nintendo Reward when a game hits, but this is kind of new and different.

Nintendo has announced a Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword pin which is sold in the Nintendo Tokyo store, to our My Nintendo Store. Unlike the keyring added last week which was redeemable with platinum coins, this one is available to purchase for $17.00.

It’s been a while since we got a wave of products from Nintendo Tokyo store, good to see them continuing to roll in.