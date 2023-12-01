New Tears of the Kingdom hoodie, glow in the dark t-shirt added to the My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

Nintendo has added three new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom items to the My Nintendo Store and restocked one from earlier this year.

There’s a new Tears of the Kingdom hoodie featuring the game’s logo but the real cool things are the two shirts. The first a long sleeve shirt which has Link’s design arm running down one side and features the Master Sword on the chest. The second just features the game’s logo, but it glows in the dark. All of the tops only come in S to XL.

And we’re also back with another pin. It’s the Nintendo Tokyo Store, Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword pin which was first available in June this year and promptly sold out. It’s $17.00, but it’s metal and fancy looking.