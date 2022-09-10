New tactical action awaits in this new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay video

Thanks to Ubisoft Forward, we have new gameplay to enjoy for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, featuring Mario, Bowser and one very angry and massive Wiggler.

In addition to that video some details about the post launch content plans for the game were revealed, specifically around the amount of content. There will be three packs released over time and the third pack will feature the return of a familiar gaming face, Rayman.

Details on exactly when the packs will release are non-existent, but it is nice to see they have a plan.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will release on Switch, this October 20. You can order the game on its own via the eShop today, or order the Gold Edition which comes with the Season Pass, and therefore Rayman. If you are more of a physical owner, then check out our Bargain Guide for the game, to get the best deal from a number of local retailers.