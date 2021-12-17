New Switch dock with ethernet port now available to buy from My Nintendo Store

Nintendo promised they would sell the new style Switch Dock with ethernet port separately at some point and some point is today. Live now on the My Nintendo Store is the black and white docks, these are the ones that come with the Switch OLED. Unlike the older dock when it was sold separately, these do not have HDMI or AC adapter included.

The dock will set you back $109 with free shipping. You can get the black one here and the white one here.