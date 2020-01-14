New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation set for early Friday morning

Nintendo has announced that a new Super Smash Bros. presentation is scheduled to air on early Friday morning for most of Australia.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate director Masahiro Sakurai on 1/16 at 6am PT for a roughly 35 minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at an upcoming DLC fighter, which he will unveil in the video! pic.twitter.com/aOz0ilAiXU — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 14, 2020

Hosted by long-time Smash Bros. Director Masahiro Sakurai, the presentation is expected to last roughly 35 minutes, and is said to feature an in-depth look at an upcoming DLC fighter. It is expected that this will be the final fighter included in the Fighter Pass, but as previously reported, not the last fighter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will get in its lifetime.

The Australian and New Zealand times for the presentation can be found in the table below.

Perth (AWST) 10:00 PM – Thurs. 16/01 Darwin (ACST) 11:30 PM – Thurs. 16/01 Brisbane (AEST) 12:00 AM – Friday 17/01 Adelaide (ACDT) 12:30 AM – Friday 17/01 Melbourne/Sydney/Canberra/

Hobart (AEDT) 1:00 AM – Friday 17/01 Wellington, NZ (NZDT) 3:00 AM – Friday 17/01

Our prediction for who’s about to be revealed? Well, check it out below…