New Super Mario LEGO sets on the way add new features to Mario and more

LEGO has just a announced a raft of new Super Mario LEGO sets, expansions, character packs and power-up suits.

The biggest new set is called the Maker Set. This is essentially a free-for-all design wise but comes with new contraption called the “Customisation Machine”. This machine lets you program Mario to react to custom blocks. There’s also a new yellow pipe that gives more rewards, but takes time off Mario. Throw in some new enemy types and this one just lets you make whatever you want.

There’s also a number of new expansion sets including a Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set, Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set and the Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set. All of these new sets contain a poison block which is new to the Mario LEGO world.

There’s also a new Penguin and Tanooki suit for Mario as well as a new series of blind bags including Spiny Cheep Cheep, Ninji, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Para-Beetle, Thwimp and others.

All of these sets will be released next year on January 1st. We’ll have local pricing details once LEGO send them over.