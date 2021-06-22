New Super Mario Lego, including Bowser’s Airship coming in August

New Super Mario Lego sets are arriving in August, including Bowser’s Airship, and Luigi will also be able to play with Mario.

This August, when the LEGO Luigi is released, he and Mario will play co-op together via Bluetooth. Mario and Luigi will collect coins in unison and take on Bowser in the new Airship set. All of the below sets will arrive on August 1st.

Along with the Airship there’s also a range of other expansions, new suits for Mario or Luigi to wear and even more Character Packs.

Source: Maxi-Geek