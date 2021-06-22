3
0

New Super Mario Lego, including Bowser’s Airship coming in August

by Daniel VuckovicJune 22, 2021

New Super Mario Lego sets are arriving in August, including Bowser’s Airship, and Luigi will also be able to play with Mario.

This August, when the LEGO Luigi is released, he and Mario will play co-op together via Bluetooth. Mario and Luigi will collect coins in unison and take on Bowser in the new Airship set. All of the below sets will arrive on August 1st.

Along with the Airship there’s also a range of other expansions, new suits for Mario or Luigi to wear and even more Character Packs.

Source: Maxi-Geek

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
LEGO Super Mario
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment