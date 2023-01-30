New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer shows Cat Mario, DK speaking

There’s just 66 days until The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in Australia and the trailers for it are going to start ramping up. Today it’s a new 30 second spot that has the first look at Cat Mario in the game. Not only that we hear Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong for the first time as well.

What other power-ups do you think will be in the game?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out on April 6 in Australia.