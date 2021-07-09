0

New Sonic Colours Ultimate trailers shows off the enhanced graphics & more

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 9, 2021

Sega has released a new trailer for the upcoming Sonic Colours remaster. While Switch owners won’t be getting the fancy 4K graphics touted in the trailer, the game still has gone through a significant glow up. The frame rate has also doubled from the initial Wii release of 30FPS and now runs at 60FPS.

The trailer also goes over new features like Rival Rush, new ways to customise characters and new powers. There’s also control customisation, a ‘Tails Saves’ item which recovers you from falls and give you invincibility at 100 rings. The soundtrack as well has been remixed.

Sonic Colours is out on September 7th. You’ll get the Ultimate Edition of the game with a Baby Sonic keychain if you preorder now.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Sonic Colours
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment