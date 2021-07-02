New ‘Quality of Life’ trailer for Skyward Sword HD shows all the annoying things fixed
Nintendo has released a short new trailer showing off the new quality of life features in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. They actually called the trailer that name, about as blunt as a 2-by-4 on the
face.
The trailer shows off the less annoying (and optional) Fi, improved frame rate, motion controls that we knew about already, and showed off the ability to fast forward dialogue and skip cutscenes. You’ll now only learn about an item once and not every time you reboot the system.
Any less subtle, and the trailer could have been called “all the annoying stuff is fixed.”
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out July 16th.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
75%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
25%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments